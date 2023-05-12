Owen County junior Hannah Howard was named the North Central Kentucky Conference Player of the Week on Thursday, May 4.
During her award-winning week, Howard pitched five of seven innings in an 8-7 win over Gallatin County. She finished with five strikeouts and one RBI in Owen County’s one-run win.
Then, one day later, Howard pitched a no-hitter in Owen County’s 15-0 win in three innings over Gallatin County. Howard recorded two strikeouts and delivered an RBI in the shutout win.
The NCKC consists of nine schools. Trimble County, Carroll County, Eminence, Gallatin County, Henry County, Lloyd Memorial, Owen County, Walton-Verona and Williamstown make up the NCKC. The members of the NCKC compete in the following sports: cross country, volleyball, soccer, golf, basketball, baseball, softball, track and field and tennis.
Howard is among the top high school softball players in the area and continues to help lead Owen County in its 2023 season.
