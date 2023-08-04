Volleyball camp at Owen County High School was July 27 through 30.
Head Coach Ann Carter said, “Camp is for skill development; it is also for team building. In the past team members said their favorite memory of volleyball was camp.”
Carter has been coaching since 2014. She was at MBMS in 2017 when she and her sister, JV Coach Kelly Burford, moved to the high School.
Their first camp was in 2018. They invited Erin Luthy to lead the camp. Luthy, a cousin of Carter and Burford, is the head women’s volleyball at Taylor University in Upland, Indiana. Kelsi Carter Park is the freshman coach. The love of volleyball runs in the family.
The campers did skills building each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., followed by team building. The evenings were for the players to get to know their teammates. During that time, the players socialized and enjoyed games, including The Dance Off.
Carter said it’s a time to build team chemistry, and comradery. They spend four days and nights living, eating, sleeping and working together.
Luthy comes to camp with high school and college coaching experience. This was her eighth year as head coach at Taylor University. She took her team to the NAIA National Tournament in 2022-23 by winning the Crossroads League Championship.
When asked how camp went, Luthy said, “I love coming to Owen County to work with coaches Carter, Burford and Parks and these amazing players every summer. They are such a fun group and so motivated to learn the game and get better.
“We squeeze a lot of volleyball training into two days, and they are so great to work with. I love the opportunity to teach this game. I will be cheering them on from Indiana.”
Carter said she is looking forward to this season. She has seven returning seniors. Her front line will be Emma Dorton, Gwyneth Culbertson, and Maddie Morgan.
Andi Gomez will be the setter and the defense specialists are Kyser Bottoms, Adi Bowling, and Caroline Montague. Carter said, “We are putting a strong rotation on the court.”
She has seven returning seniors, Gwyneth Culbertson, Maddie Morgan, Kyser Bottoms, Andi Gomez, Caroline Montague, Emma Dorton and Adi Bowling. The team will hold a maroon and white 5 p.m. Aug. 8.
