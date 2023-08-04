Owen County is scheduled to host Dayton for an early-season match at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26. Rivals from bordering regions, Owen County and Dayton did not meet during the 2022 girls’ high school soccer season.
Both Owen County and Dayton are looking to show improvement after opening preseason practice in July.
Owen County (8th Region/31st District) was limited throughout the 2022 girls’ high school soccer season, finishing 0-15.
Dayton (9th Region/36th District) compiled a 2-14-1 record in the 2022 girls’ high school soccer season.
Owen County is slated to visit Frankfort for its first match in the 2023 girls’ high school soccer season on Monday, Aug. 7.
The girls’ high school soccer alignment for the 8th and 9th Regions follows.
8th Region Girls’ Soccer
29th District: North Oldham, Oldham County, South Oldham.
30th District: Anderson County, Collins, Shelby County, Spencer County, Woodford County.
31st District: Carroll County, Gallatin County, Henry County, Owen County.
32nd District: Grant County, Simon Kenton, Walton-Verona.
9th Region Girls’ Soccer
33rd District: Boone County, Conner, Cooper, Ryle.
34th District: Dixie Heights, Ludlow, St. Henry District, Villa Madonna.
35th District: Beechwood, Covington Catholic, Covington Latin, Holmes, Holy Cross (Covington), Notre Dame.
36th District: Bellevue, Dayton, Highlands, Newport Central Catholic.
