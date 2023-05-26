BROOKSVILLE — Owen County junior thrower Griffin Gentry has repeated as the Class 1A, Region 5 Boys’ Shot Put Champion.
Gentry delivered a throw of 46 feet, 9 inches to win the Class 1A, Region 5 Boys’ Shot Put Championship at Bracken County High School on Sunday, May 21.
Individually, Gentry and Brandon Snell have qualified for the Class 1A State Track and Field Meet. Snell finished second in both the Boys’ 200 Meter Dash and the Boys’ 400 Meter Dash at the Class 1A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet.
The Owen County Girls’ 4x200 Meter Relay Team and Girls’ 4x400 Meter Relay Team have also advanced to the Class 1A State Track and Field Meet. Each Owen County girls’ relay team includes McKenna McNay, Adi Bowling, Alexis Kelly and Savannah Anderson.
The top two finishers from the region event advance to the Class 1A State Track and Field Meet.
Owen County’s individual results and the team rankings from the Class 1A, Region 5 Track and Field Meet follow.
Girls’ 100 Meter Dash: 7th — Savannah Anderson, 20th — Alexis Kelly.
Girls’ 200 Meter Dash: 8th — McKenna McNay, 13th — Alexis Kelly.
Girls’ 400 Meter Dash: 5th — McKenna McNay, 15th — Shya Smith.
Girls’ 800 Meter Run: 9th — Lyla Wilson.
Girls’ 1,600 Meter Run: 7th — Alexis Moran, 8th — Lyla Wilson.
Girls’ 4x100 Meter Relay: 4th — Owen County.
Girls’ 4x200 Meter Relay: 2nd — Owen County.
Girls’ 4x400 Meter Relay: 2nd — Owen County.
Girls’ Discus: 15th — Sky Williams.
Boys’ 100 Meter Dash: 3rd — Brandon Snell, 11th — Talon Wilson.
Boys’ 200 Meter Dash: 2nd — Brandon Snell, 17th — Colton Hurley.
Boys’ 800 Meter Run: 12th — Paul DeMaria, 19th — Carson Cram.
Boys’ 1,600 Meter Run: 6th — Tyler Cammack, 12th — Carson Cram.
Boys’ 3,200 Meter Run: 7th — Tyler Cammack.
Boys’ 4x100 Meter Relay: 7th — Owen County.
Boys’ 4x200 Meter Relay: 6th — Owen County.
Boys’ 4x400 Meter Relay: 4th — Owen County.
Boys’ Long Jump: 7th — Talon Wilson, 9th — Joey Newell.
Boys’ Discus: 14th — Adler Smith, 18th — David Miller.
Boys’ Shot Put: 1st — Griffin Gentry, 12th — Adler Smith.
Girls’ Team Rankings: 1. Lexington Christian, 2. Frankfort, 3. Nicholas County, 4. Paris, 5. Danville, 6. Trimble County, 7. Danville Christian, 8. Burgin, 9. (tie) Bracken County, 9. (tie) Owen County, 11. Carroll County, 12. Model, 13. Sayre, 14. Gallatin County.
Boys’ Team Rankings: 1. Trimble County, 2. Nicholas County, 3. Lexington Christian, 4. Danville Christian, 5. Carroll County, 6. Owen County, 7. Paris, 8. Augusta, 9. Gallatin County, 10. Burgin, 11. Danville, 12. Frankfort, 13. Sayre, 14. Model, 15. Bracken County.
