July 4th was celebrated with family fun at the Owen County Fair.
The kids were in a heated competition of pedal pull. Pedal tractors are hooked to a miniature weight puller, just like the big guys use in pulling events.
The kids were divided into divisions by age and sex. Four- and 5-year-olds and 6 to 8, girls and boys groups. The child with the longest distance is declared the winner.
The girl’s 4- or 5-year-old winner was Mallory Craigmyle while Raylan Keith took the boy’s bracket. The winners of the 6 to 8 were Bella Moran and Deed Hudnall. All competitors received a medal for their efforts.
The other children’s event was the pet show. There were two entrants, both were declared winners in their class. One winner was Bella Moran with her lion headed rabbit, Hop. The other winner was Haisley Cammack, who showed her lab, River the lion.
The rain came and stuck around long enough to cause other events to be canceled. There was a baseball tourney of all-stars teams from around the area. The carnival was going strong after the rain with most rides up and running.
