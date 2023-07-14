Amos Phillips was only 9 years old when he began showing hogs.
The third of four children of Asa and Aelseh Phillips, Amos started by helping his older brother, Canaan, show hogs and has been doing so ever since.
Now, as he prepares to attend the University of Kentucky in the fall, the Glencoe-area student has his sights set on entering the world of business and finance with the goal of working in market data and analysis. He said he is interested in the stock market and learning more about how it works.
The idea of showing hogs came from Amos’ little sister, Anniston, who wanted a pig. That lead to hogs being the family’s animal of choice.
Since then, the family has taken care of as many as 24 hogs at a time when all four siblings were showing.
Amos has owned and raised more than 100 hogs. He competes in up to 12 shows a year including the Kentucky State Fair. He began showing rabbits and sheep then moved on to hogs.
Amos said he has learned from working with animals that each hog is different. One may be timid while the next may be unpredictable. He has also had to deal with life and death situations, and how difficult the death of an animal can be.
He has also learned how important it is to keep up with the latest trends and to always pay attention to the animals, so they stay healthy.
Another lesson he said is how hard work can result in improvement and winning championships. That includes working every day to take care of, handle and train his animals.
Amos said he is looking forward to moving to Lexington, living with his brother, Abram and experiencing independence to test his ability to handle life on his own. He said he feels prepared for those challenges after spending years being responsible for his animals.
Like most young men striking out on their own, Amos said one of his concerns is cooking for himself. His mother, Aelshe, said she’s confident he’ll be fine because he is loving, kind, honest and able to handle difficult situations.
She said he is also a peacemaker and confident he will be successful in whatever he chooses to do.
