OWENTON — Four Owen County High School student-athletes have earned Triple Threat Awards from the Kentucky High School Athletic Association for the 2022-23 schoolyear.
The Triple Threat Awards presented by Morgan and Morgan were created by the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner’s Office in May of 2018 as a way to continue the national emphasis and the KHSAA’s own efforts to de-emphasize sports specialization in the athletic culture. The Triple Threat Award recognizes those students who participate in high school athletics (sport or sport-activity) at the varsity level year-round (fall/winter/spring).
The Triple Threat Award winners from Owen County are Cameron Bond (Football/Basketball/Baseball), Adi Bowling (Volleyball/Basketball/Track and Field), Lyla Wilson (Cross Country/Basketball/Track and Field) and Ethan Young (Football/Basketball/Track and Field).
