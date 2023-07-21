Heavenly Ridge Lavender is open to the public for the first time this year.
It is owned by Dwayne and Christine Gouge and located at 1410 Old Monterey Road, Owenton.
The Gouges have been working for Procter & Gamble in Cincinnati for several years. Dwayne works with data analysis and Christine is a chemical engineer and her area of work is fragrance, which lead her to working with lavender.
They ended up in Owen County visiting and helping her brother on his farm in Jonesville. They say they love the area and had been looking for property when this farm became available.
Their plan is to sell their home in Fort Mitchell and soon build a home on the farm.
The Gouges say they are impressed with the friendliness of their neighbors. Both said when they “get off of 75 in Dry Ridge the stress rolls off of us.”
The closer to the farm they get the better they feel. They first met in college, then recontacted again when they both worked at P&G. Together, they have three grown children.
Christine had an interest in lavender from her work at P&G, then the couple took a vacation in Michigan and found lavender farms growing beautiful crops. Dwayne said, “if they can grow it in Michigan, we can grow it in Kentucky for sure and that was the beginning.”
To prepare for this endeavor they joined the Midwest Chapter of the US Lavenders Growers Association. They also get advice from Alicia, the owner of Woodstock Lavender Farm near Lexington. They have researched and studied the best practices. In fact, Dwayne said “constantly learning was one of the best parts” of their endeavor.
He was raised on a farm and had experience in agriculture. The hardest part was the winter freeze they experienced last winter. The hard freeze killed some of the plants to the ground, luckily the lavender plants survived but it delated the opening.
Christine said her hardest part is not being able to get the things done she wants as quickly as she would like, adding “her reality and expectations do not line up.”
Dwayne has several beehives; the flowers are full of the little honeybees buzzing. Honey will be available for sale next week.
The lavender does not reproduce by seeds; it gets new plants by dividing the older plants. They have the original plants near the gift shop, which is how it began.
They grow seven varieties of lavender, which are either French, the taller varieties, and the English, smaller or shorter.
Each has its own uses.
The French varieties are hybrids, used for oils and products like soaps. The true English lavender can be used for cooking. As of now, most of the products they sell are made out-of-house, they plan to make more next year in-house, also plan to be able to sell some plants from a greenhouse and finish the interior of the barn to accommodate more room for the gift shop.
They would like to provide some educational trips to the farm for students.
One problem Christine sees at P&G is the lack of customer research. What do consumers want? She has been asking questions of their visitors and does her own research. She plans to continue asking to develop new products that the people want.
They have had visitors from as far away as New Hampshire, Iowa and Austin, Texas. One couple, after visiting one day, came back the next to just sit and relax while enjoying the scenery. They noticed after people take their trip through the lavender field and visit the gift shop, will stay to rest in their swing or chairs next to the shop.
People tell them it is the “laid back feeling” they get when they visit that is so special. That’s the same feeling that drew the Gouges to Heavenly Ridge in the first place.
This is their third weekend to be open on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. They plan to stay open until the end of July this year and will expand their hours and days next year and plan to be part of the local Farmers Market. A couple of ways to find out more are their Facebook page and HeavenlyridgeLavender.myshopify.com.
