Food Truck Friday returns tonight (Aug. 4).
The monthly event will begin on the courthouse square.
Participating food trucks will including Kentucky Grill Momma, House of Brisket, T&T Street Tacos and Johnson’s Ham.
Live music will begin at 5 p.m. featuring Quinton Miller and Grayson Rogers, followed by Lauren Mink and Dale Adams.
