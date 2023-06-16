A large crowd was greeted to good weather, toe-tapping music and terrific food during the June 9 Food Truck Friday event in Owenton.
Cowboy’s Bar-B-Q and dessert vendors were set up to feed the hungry crowd. Willie Hopkins was ready with his famous pulled pork, burgers and chicken. There were elephant ears and Kola Ice for dessert.
Music, provided by the country band “Just Us” from Carrollton, had the crowd listening to toe-tapping music including the traditional music from their country favorites.
This event was created by a committee of volunteers from Owenton. Deanna Tackett, Joyce New, Beth Cram and Jill Dunavent organize the monthly events to bring people to town for entertainment, and opportunity to visit with neighbors and to give the businesses in town and chance to get the word out about the variety of shops in downtown.
Slippery Rock is a gift shop, if a shopper can’t find it there, it’s not because they were not given choices, they have a vast supply of items. There’s a new pottery shop that gives people the choice to buy one-of-a-kind items made by the owners or they offer pottery classes. Several shoppers were carrying “Backward Saddle Boutiques” bags filled with treasures. The farmers market had vendors set up, baked goodies, and hand-made unique items.
Music was sponsored by German American Bank, and Commonwealth Credit Union provided games for children, including mini-golf, sidewalk chalk, Connect Four and giveaways.
No city funds were used for the event.
The next Food Truck Friday is scheduled for Aug. 4 with Lauren Mink and Dale Adams from Winchester performing, followed by Sept. 8 with Honey Child in concert.
