Students attending the recent 4-H camp got a glimpse of the future earlier this week during a session about drones.
David Gabbard, 4-H and youth development agent at the Owen County Extension office, taught students how to operate a drone using a controller, mobile phone and computer.
Students were able to go hands-on by operating a drone in the community room of the Extension building where they navigated an obstacle course.
Gabbard demonstrated how a larger drone can be operated outdoors and discussed the importance of drones in industry and agriculture. He explained how drones can be used to spray crops, survey herds and check on fence conditions, among other uses.
He said the industrial uses are nearly endless and discussed how drones can be used to find missing children and adults.
4-H members will have a chance to compete in drone competitions during the 2024 Kentucky State Fair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.