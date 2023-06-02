LOUISVILLE — Owen County senior infielder/pitcher Cameron Fitzgerald was named to the All-8th Region Baseball Tournament Team following the title game at the University of Louisville on Thursday, May 25.
Fitzgerald finished two-for-three with a double in Owen County’s loss to Walton Verona during the opening round of the 8th Region Baseball Tournament at Henry County High School on Sunday, May 21. Walton-Verona beat the Rebels 4-2.
Named the 31st District Baseball Player of the Year earlier in the month, Fitzgerald excelled for Owen County throughout his senior campaign.
Following its loss to Walton-Verona in the first round of the 31st District Baseball Tournament on Sunday, May 21, Owen County dropped to 21-9.
In the other opening round games in the 8th Region Baseball Tournament, it was Simon Kenton 8, Carroll County 2; Shelby County 7, Oldham County 2 and Woodford County 4, South Oldham 3.
Woodford County doubled up Walton-Verona 4-2 in the semifinals of the 8th District Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 22. Following the win, Woodford County advanced to the 8th District championship game.
Accompanying Woodford County in the region title tilt, Shelby County edged Simon Kenton 1-0 in the semifinals of the 8th District Baseball Tournament on Monday, May 22.
Continuing to win, Shelby County outlasted Woodford County 4-3 in nine innings in the 8th Region Baseball Tournament championship game on Thursday, May 25.
The University of Louisville hosted the semifinals and championship game of the 8th Region Baseball Tournament.
