OWENTON — Owen County senior first baseman Cameron Fitzgerald has been named the 31st District Baseball Player of the Year.
Fitzgerald led Owen County to its second straight 31st District title, batting .429 with 42 hits, 29 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples, five home runs and 33 stolen bases.
Fitzgerald, Hayden Sneed, Teagan Moore, Cameron Bond, Cayden Dezarn and Eli Rice represent Owen County on the All-31st District Baseball Team.
Sneed, a second baseman, ranked second in hitting for the Rebels, batting .381 with 37 hits, 25 RBIs, 11 doubles, three triples, one home run and 19 stolen bases.
Moore, a third baseman, batted .366 with 17 hits, 21 RBIs, four doubles, one triple, two home runs and 23 stolen baes.
Bond, an outfielder, compiled a .268 batting average with 19 hits, 18 RBIs, four doubles and 12 stolen bases.
Dezarn and Rice ranked as Owen County’s top two pitchers. Leading Owen County on the mound, Dezarn compiled a 9-0 record with a 1.13 ERA.
Dezarn, who appeared in 14 games, registered one save. Another talented pitcher, Rice compiled a 5-6 record with a 1.96 ERA.
After making an appearance in the 8th Region Baseball Tournament, Owen County exited the 2023 high school baseball season 21-9.
The All-31st District Baseball Team, which consists of players from Owen County, Carroll County, Eminence, Gallatin County, Henry County and Trimble County, follows.
All-31st District Baseball Team
Player of the Year: Cameron Fitzgerald, Sr., Owen County
Catcher: Coy Willhoite, So., Carroll County
First Baseman: Cameron Fitzgerald, Sr., Owen County
Second Baseman: Hayden Sneed, Sr., Owen County
Third Baseman: Teagan Moore, Sr., Owen County
Shortstop: Bladin Moore, Sr., Eminence
Outfielder: Cameron Bond, Sr., Owen County
Outfielder: John Nickell, Sr., Eminence
Outfielder: Luke Lyons, Sr., Henry County
Outfielder: Bray Taylor, Sr., Trimble County
Utility: Elijah League, Sr., Eminence
Utility: Aden Stephenson, Jr., Carroll County
Pitcher: Cayden Dezarn, Jr., Owen County
Pitcher: Eli Rice, Sr., Owen County
Pitcher: Parker Bowles, Sr., Henry County
Pitcher: Landon Isaacs, Sr., Carroll County
