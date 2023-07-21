Owen County resident Lily Fitzgerald recently returned home from Kentucky Farm Bureau’s (KFB) Institute for Future Agricultural Leaders (IFAL), the organization announced.
A total of 87 high school students from around the state attended the five-day summer leadership conference.
Two identical IFAL conferences were held this summer at Murray State University (MSU) from June 11-15, and at University of Kentucky (UK) from June 25-29, 2023.
Forty-three students, including Fitzgerald, attended the conference at MSU while 44 students attended the conference at UK.
IFAL is designed to expose high school students to college life while helping them explore the different fields of study for careers in agriculture.
During the week, attendees gained a better understanding of the nature and needs of the agriculture industry, saw how basic and applied science is utilized in agriculture and discussed the political process used to develop agricultural policy, according to the news release.
