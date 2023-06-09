A few pounds of fish are all that kept one of Owen County High School’s fledgling bass fishing teams from advancing out of regionals and into the state tournament.
“Our highest team placed 49th and missed the cut by just 3 pounds,” said Cameron McAnally, the team’s head coach.
Not a bad showing for a team put together just this year and still finding its way in the exceedingly competitive sport that takes only the top 16% of teams to the state tournament.
For McAnally, an avid fisherman who graduated from Owen County High School in 2017, getting a chance to share his knowledge with more than a dozen budding fisherman is a dream come true.
“I played sports in high school but loved fishing,” said McAnally, who as a student bugged the district’s athletic director, TJ Wesselman, to create a bass fishing team. He said as much as Wesselman wanted to assist, the funds just weren’t there.
That changed when the district received COVID-19 funding through the state and federal governments and, just like that, the bass fishing team became reality.
“TJ contacted me directly,” said McAnally. “He said, ‘You wanted to do this as a student, how about doing it as a coach?’ ”
McAnally jumped at the chance and organized a meeting with students and had a strong turnout of about 35 kids. Some dropped off after learning the commitments included practices at local farm ponds and raising additional funds, but he said he’s pleased that he ended up with seven, two-person teams.
That left him with the issue of finding enough boats.
“We can provide jerseys and hats, but they have to provide their own boats and gear,” he said. “We’re not a rich district like Oldham, so that we’ve had seven people willing to go on Saturdays has been awesome.”
While some team members participate in traditional sports such as baseball and basketball, McAnally said having a bass team provides opportunities for other students.
“Some play multiple sports but others don’t play sports,” he said. “They grew up fishing in farm ponds and a lot of them to have the same opportunities.”
McAnally said this year’s team is all male but that will likely change next year.
“A girl is planning to join the team next year,” he said, noting that boys and girls don’t compete against each other in tournaments. “She’s a die-hard fisherman and catches them better than some of the guys.”
McAnally said although he didn’t get a chance to be on a fishing team in high school, he’s enjoying the opportunity to teach his passion to kids that came after him.
“I love it,” he said. “I feel like I do good with the kids and I get to coach and teach my favorite hobby. It’s very laid back. We get to enjoy our time together and kids get the opportunity to tell their parents that for two hours a day, they get to fish.”
