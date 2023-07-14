The Owen County Fiscal Court on Tuesday narrowly approved a resolution to apply for a grant to fund site development in the industrial park.
Judge-Executive Stuart Bowling cast the deciding vote to approve the application after magistrates were divided on the issue.
The grant, administered by the state’s Economic Development Cabinet, could be used for site preparation or for a “spec” building, including utilities.
The city of Owenton and the Owen County Industrial Development Corporation will be part of a final plan and are each expected to provide financial support.
Former judge-executive Casey Ellis, who was in office when the application was sent to the cabinet, spoke to how the resolution was written and outlined the benefits of the grant, noting that when the site or sites are complete, the state will market them.
The fiscal court also received a report on paving a portion of Highway 368 and other paving recommendations for the coming year from Ken McCarty of the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Owen County Clerk Laurel Stivers presented a map with new magisterial district lines to the fiscal court, which was approved on first reading. The lines were adjusted to provide equal representation to residents in each district.
It was announced that Debbie Howard is retiring from the clerk’s office.
The court approved the appointment of Casey Ellis to the Owen County Industrial Development Corporation, and reappointed Mike Haines and Shadoe Perry to the Tourism and Convention Commission.
