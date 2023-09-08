Tina Coil placed third in the pie division at the recent Kentucky State Fair.
A resident of Sweet Owen Road, it marked the first time she entered but likely won’t be her last.
She entered 11 items, cakes, pies, canned goods and cookies of all sorts.
Her entry was not a sweet pie but a pot pie, made with potato, bacon and leeks. She and her mother traveled to England for a horse show at Windsor Castle where she first tasted this pie, then worked on the recipe.
Her plan is to earn a rosette next year by winning several ribbons in the pie category.
Coil started learning to cook as a 5-year-old five by helping her mother, grandmother and aunt in the kitchen.
She works for Brown-Foreman. The company makes Jack Daniels, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester plus other spirits such as tequila and rum. She handles the food safety for Brown-Foreman.
Her love of food led her to this work.
She became friends with the Woody and Vernon Stewart family in 2000 through the horse business and later became friends with Gene Raye Stewart, their son. She moved to Owen County in 2010, and has since built her horse barn, where she breeds her mares.
She is thinking about starting a catering business, as of now she cooks and bakes for friends. Food and feeding people are how she shows her love for family and friends. She has made wedding cakes for friends.
Her other endeavors include racing. She was going to Omaha, Nebraska Labor Day weekend to take part in the SCCA (Sports Car Club of America) race.
