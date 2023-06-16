Owen County residents dealing with a food emergency now have a place to go.
The county’s first emergency food pantry received its first food deliver June 7 and is now open to the public.
The pantry, located at 109 South Madison St., Owenton will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The pantry is a partnership between WellCare of Kentucky and the Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC).
The pantry is designed to help families in an emergency when they have no food for the day. Families will receive ready-made packages of non-perishable food items.
There is no income eligibility requirement.
“While there are several food pantries in Owen County, there is not one where you can get emergency,” said Lauren Keith, NKAC center manager.
“This partnership between WellCare of Kentucky and NKCAC will meet this specific need and we expect to serve around 20 families per month.”
A grant from WellCare of Kentucky has covered the cost of the first delivery.
“Food insecurity is a continuing issue for many Kentuckians,” said Corey Ewing, WellCare Plan president “Emergency food pantries like this one are a literal lifeline for those who do not know where their next meal in coming from.”
For more information, contact Lauren Keith at 502-484-2116.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.