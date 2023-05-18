On May 9, two local veterans, Kenneth Cummins and John Henry Fortner, were presented with Quilts of Valor at a ceremony at the VFW Legion Hall in Florence. The occasion was marked with a 21-gun salute.
Joyce Haubner, Cummins’ daughter, was pleased with the turn out for the event, saying around 100 people were in attendance. “It was pretty full!” Cummins, who is a World War II veteran, will turn 101 on June 27.
Fortner, now in his late 80s, was stationed in Germany and also served at bases across the United States.
The quilts Cummins and Fortner received were handmade by a group of Northern Kentucky quilters for the Quilts of Valor Foundation.
Founded in 2002 by Catherine Roberts, whose son was serving in Iraq at the time, Quilts of Valor donates handmade quilts to service members and veterans. The quilts are a way of showing appreciation for an individual’s service and sacrifice.
Roberts is quoted on the Quilts of Valor website as saying, “Anyone who has taken the Oath of Enlistment has accepted the burden and risk and may by touched by war in ways that are not apparent. Whether in time of war or peace, we cannot know what they experienced or how it affected them.”
To date, more than 318,00 Quilts of Valor have been presented.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.