LOLA
Lola, a three-year-old in her prime, has the qualities that make a great family pet. She likes other critters likely to be family members, like kids and other dogs, and she ignores cats. Lola is spayed, vaccinated, housebroken and walks obediently on a leash. In other words, Lola should have pleased her owners forever.
However, Lola was in the wrong home. Neighbors were very close, and Lola, doing her dogs’ instinctive duty, barked, using her intended-to-be-heard-over-great-distances, Treeing Walker Coonhound voice. Lola, like all dogs, barked to get the rest of her pack’s attention. Unfortunately, Lola also attracted the just-feet-away neighbors’ attention.
Lola needs to adore someone who has a little space and some time to gently help eager-to-please Lola figure out other ways to get attention.
NAILO
“Dogs Never Lie About Love.” Animal expert Jeffrey Masson gave that title to his book, explaining that dogs don’t lie about anything. That makes the expression on Nailo’s face heartbreaking. The five-year-old pup is saying that he’s feeling sorrow, grief and soul-deep depression. All of that is mixed with confusion.
The sleek coated, mostly white, neutered boy is confused because he always behaves just as people ask. He gets along with kids, other dogs and cats. He’s quiet and calm. He walks on a leash, and Nailo never has accidents indoors. Nailo believed that being a good boy would earn him a home forever.
Nailo deserves a home forever. Some lucky person deserves the pleasure of making Nailo’s expression transform to joy and contentment.
DUNCAN
Duncan, a handsome, fit, three-year-old Australian Shepherd mix, did what any pup of his age and intelligence is programmed to do. Duncan kept leaving home looking for love and adventure. Finally, his people didn’t come to the shelter to retrieve their exploring Romeo. So, Duncan, a fellow who’s charming with other dogs, cats and kids, needs a new home.
This time Duncan is more likely to stay in that home. Recently, he was neutered and vaccinated. Also, Duncan would be less inclined to go exploring on his own if someone took him on adventures. Duncan is perfectly suited to walks and runs. And he’d be an amazing agility dog.
Duncan deserves a second chance. He promises to be a stay-at-home guy, with a little help.
ADDIE
Twelve-week-old Addie is unlimited potential on four paws. The boxer-hound puppy is the perfect age to adapt to and become part of a family of any type, including a pack made up of just person and pup. After all, the little girl has genes from two loving, easy-going, loyal breeds. Addie could be the pup of someone’s lifetime.
Of course, that can happen only if someone adopts her. Addie and her brother Dano entered the shelter at an uncommonly awful time. Too many people have decided to get rid of a pet or, in some cases two, three or even, in one case, 21 pets.
Late spring offers the perfect chance to train a puppy. In fact, for Addie, it’ll be her only chance.
PEARL
The shelter staff falls in love with most animals that come there. However, every so often, one consumes their hearts with its soul-deep goodness. That feeling especially happens when they see that the humans in the animal’s life haven’t given it reasons to be so sweet. Pearl, who arrived in a neglected body, is that sort of animal.
Pearl, an older Treeing Walker Coonhound, needed vet care and spaying. Now that Pearl has had those reasonable blessings, she has the potential to be an ideal, calm, quiet, perfectly behaved, unconditionally loving companion for the next few years.
Although Pearl wasn’t well treated, she treats every human and animal as if they’re as good as gold. Pearl deserves to share her golden years with someone special.
