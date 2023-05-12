Originally known as the “Cookout for a Cure,” the annual Cookout for Prevention will be on Friday, May 19.
Owen County Judge-Executive Stuart Bowling and the staff of the Owen County Farm and Craft Market will be holding the event.
Proceeds from the Cookout will go to support the Owen County Drug Prevention Coalition. When it started, the event served as the kick-off to Relay for Life weekend, with proceeds going to the American Cancer Society.
According to Bowling, Owen County hasn’t held a Relay for Life event since 2016.
“When that ended, former Judge-Executive Casey Ellis wanted to keep the tradition going and partnered with the Owen County Drug Prevention Coalition with the hope that the money would stay in the community and that residents would see the benefits of the fundraiser,” he said.
The first Cookout for Prevention was held in 2017. Bowling said, “Since 2018, the Cookout for Prevention has raised $3,520.95. The 2020 cookout was canceled due to COVID-19.”
Donations of time and elbow grease make the event possible. The meat and some of the other foodstuff are supplied by Big Tricky’s Catering, which donates its services.
On the day of the event Bowling said “along with members of his office staff, the Big Tricky’s Catering team, and members of the Owen County Drug Prevention Coalition all work the event in some capacity, whether that be taking orders, collecting money, preparing a sandwich—it’s a group effort between the three.”
Sarah Paige Tuttle, project coordinator for the Drug-Free Communities Grant, said, “Big Tricky’s Catering covers food costs, but they get paid back at the end of the day. The Coalition gets the money leftover after food costs.”
Tuttle said, “Money collected … is vital to our Coalition prevention efforts and is used to train youth/adults in evidence-based prevention practices, host community events where prevention materials are shared and distributed and focus on prevention of tobacco and alcohol use among youth in Owen County.”
She said this past year, “Fundraising money has specifically helped support food for meetings and events, pay for the Juniper Hills Aquatic Center rental for a free family fun night, purchase advertisements, Chamber of Commerce dues, and much more!”
On this year’s menu are sandwiches, including ribeye, country ham, chicken, tenderloin, “Baby Boy” bologna, brats, hamburgers/cheesburgers, and hot dogs along with chips, potato salad, baked beans and grape salad. To drink are canned drinks and water. You can request delivery service by calling 859 484 3405 or email info@owncountyky.us by May 18.
While organizers do not keep a headcount on the very busy day, and profits have only been kept since 2015, according to Bowling, “More money was raised in 2022 than in the seven years prior to that.”
The Owen County Farm & Craft Market has also worked to rebrand and will have some new vendors this year and are hopeful this helps to draw the biggest crowd yet.
The Owen County Drug Prevention Coalition is in its seventh year of the Drug Free Communities grant. It technically is now the CDC but was formerly SAMHSA.
Started in 2006, in 2016 the Coalition came under the umbrella of Hope’s Hands, was developed further, and received a “a 5-year, $125,0000 per year, Drug Free Communities Grant. The focus of this grant is to reduce youth substance use. The Kentucky Incentives for Prevention Survey that is administered to 6th, 8th, 10th, and 12th grade biennially, identified tobacco and alcohol to be the most commonly used substances among youth. The Coalition works to train local partners in evidence-based prevention practices, educate community members and youth, change local policies, and implement sustainable change using the Strategic Prevention Framework model.” The Coalitions’ mission is “to reduce and prevent substance use among youth and families in Owen County” with the vision of “a safe community where children and families can live in a drug-free environment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.