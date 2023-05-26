Brad Shelton didn’t learn what it takes to be successful while roaming the sidelines of countless baseball games and practice fields.
He learned those lessons at home in Owenton.
“My grandfather [Les] ran a gas station in Monterey and my father was a farmer,” Shelton said by phone Monday night from Lewiston, Idaho, where his University of the Cumberlands baseball team is preparing to play in the 2023 NAIA World Series.
“I learned more from them than any coach … the way my grandfather dealt with customers is the same way I try to work with parents and players when I’m recruiting.
“My dad [Steve] took a lot of pride in his craft. He worked hard and I take after him from that standpoint. I take pride in working hard and putting a good product on the field.
“My parents never let me believe that because I grew up in a small town, I couldn’t be as successful as I could be in Cincinnati or some other big city.
“That is a testament to the way I was raised.”
Those lessons, and countless others, apparently stuck for a coach who led a proud Williamsburg-based Patriots baseball team to the first World Series in its history this season, a trip that coincided with Shelton notching the 1,000th win of his storied coaching career.
“It’s just a miracle that it fell the way it did,” Shelton said after a long day of traveling to Idaho. “There could have been a couple of rainouts during the year or could have been a midweek non-conference game. Instead, it was the championship game and it was special to share it with fans and the local community.
“The crowd was amazing and the support I felt from my family and church family was just special.”
Reaching 1,000 wins didn’t come easy for Shelton, who is in his 22nd year with the University of the Cumberlands. Before coaching the Patriots, he spent six years with St. Catharine College, a nationally ranked program where he racked up 189 victories and had 60 of his former players sign with four-year colleges and universities.
When he arrived at University of the Cumberlands in 2001, the program that has more college baseball wins since 1960 (about 1,800) than any other team in Kentucky posted just a 7-34 record.
Shelton was able to turn it around the next year, posting a record of 34-29 — the largest turnaround at any level of college baseball in 2002. Since then, he has notched 811 wins at Cumberlands, which includes 17 30-plus win seasons and seven 40-plus win seasons. This year’s team posted 49 victories, the most in school history.
Shelton said reaching 1,000 wins wasn’t necessarily a goal when he started out, but when he got close, people started to notice, including his mom, Faye.
“I knew he must be getting close to 1,000, but I didn’t know how close until he was just nine wins away,” Faye Shelton said by phone from her home in Owen County. “He told me his goal was to get to 1,000 by the time he turned 50. He’s about to turn 51, so he did it. That the win came on the game that got them to the World Series … that was special.”
“It wasn’t a goal I set out to reach,” Shelton said. “I just love baseball and I knew that’s all I ever wanted to do. I never really got hung up on totals, but it was cool that it sent us to the World Series for the first time.”
Sheldon says there are plenty of people from Owenton aside from his father and grandfather who helped him reach success.
“All of my teachers,” said Shelton, who graduated from Owen County High School in 1990. “The people from town made me who I am.”
He cites Dom Fucci, his basketball coach who won the Mr. Basketball title and went on to play professional baseball as one of his influences.
“He spent a lot of time with me,” said Shelton.
Another is former Owen High School baseball coach Ronnie Dunavent.
“He was a legend,” said Shelton. “The way he built the program and the pride we had in being a part of that time. There is a real brotherhood in being an Owen County Rebel and that meant a lot to me.
“Owen County is who I am. I grew up there and I’m still that same guy. We still have the farm there. We love going back.”
That pride has extended to his Patriots teams, in which he has instilled the same core principals drilled into him as a child. Asked if he has advice for young people in Owen County, Shelton said he operates on three simple principals.
“Honor God and family, be a great teammate and pursue excellence,” he said. “Those are the principles that shape me as a man and a father and those are the pillars of our program. I would recommend those to kids anywhere because you have to have standards and work hard to live up to those standards.”
With 1,000 wins under his belt, Shelton said his goal now is to finish the job in Idaho and come home a national champion.
“My goal is to see these guys play together as long as they can” he said, adding it won’t be easy.
At the start of the season, 202 teams set out to reach the World Series. The Patriots are one of just 10 to hit that goal.
“We didn’t come out here just to look at the mountains,” said Shelton, who is admittedly “very competitive.”
“We are here to compete. Some of these teams are veterans of this setting and atmosphere, so we have to respond to the grind of this thing.”
Back home in Owenton, his mom knows whatever the outcome, her son’s team will come out on top.
“He comes from a Christian family and the values he holds aren’t just for sports,” she said. “They are for building character and I’m proud of him.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.