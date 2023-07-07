Our pastor’s message was taken from Mark 9:1-13 entitled, The Transfiguration. This marked the moment that Jesus glory that had been veiled by human flesh was revealed to three selected disciples. What a reminder of His power and encouragement to His followers as they would face moments of great challenge. Our Sunday evening service was cancelled due to the Fairgrounds Service.
Our students returned from Crossings Summer Camp and reported a great week.
Our 196th Anniversary will be celebrated on Sunday, July 16. We will have only one combined service at 10:30am and a special Dinner on the Grounds Potluck Meal after the service. There will be no Sunday School gatherings on that Sunday.
Our adults are presently studying the foundational teachings of the Christian faith on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm. Come join us as we presently are tackling the topic “Theology” or the “Study of God” in reference to His Nature, Essence, Attributes, and Works.
Our “Kid’s Summer Nights” is meeting on Wednesday’s from 6:00-7:30pm. It will include a time of music, hands on learning about different topics each week, and hearing the Good News. There will be a concluding musical in August.
The FLC is open Monday — Friday from 7:30am — 1:00pm, Saturday from 9:30am — 2:00pm, and Monday/Tuesday/Thursday from 3:30-8:00pm.
Our weekly service times are Sunday at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 6:30pm. The Sunday School gatherings start at 10:00am. Our Wednesday service begins at 6:30pm.
Our church would like to remind you that you can connect with us through our website at owentonfbc.com, Face Book at FBC Owenton, download our church app, join us on twitter or Instagram. You can also call the church office or email us at office@owentonfbc.com.
God bless you, your family, and our community. See you Sunday!
