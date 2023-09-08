Our Sunday morning message from Mark 10:17-31 entitled, “The Danger of Works Salvation”, dealt with the superficial view of salvation, the Savior, sin, and the Scriptures. Jesus made it clear that salvation was completely by grace through faith.
Our adults are presently studying the foundational teachings of the Christian faith on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm. Come join us as we presently are tackling the topic of “Hamartiology” or the study of sin.
Our Fall Revival Gathering is set for September 17-20. The meeting will begin with a combined worship service at 10:30am and 6:30pm on Sunday and Monday-Wednesday at 7:00pm. A nursery will be provided at each service. Dr. Todd Gray, Executive Director of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, will be our preacher for the Revival Meeting.
The FLC is open Monday — Friday from 7:30am — 1:00pm, Saturday from 9:30am — 2:00pm, and Monday/Tuesday/Thursday from 3:30-8:00pm.
Our weekly service times are Sunday at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 6:30pm. The Sunday School gatherings start at 10:00am. Our Wednesday service begins at 6:30pm.
Our church would like to remind you that you can connect with us through our website at owentonfbc.com, Face Book at FBC Owenton, download our church app, join us on twitter or Instagram. You can also call the church office or email us at office@owentonfbc.com.
God bless you, your family, and our community. See you Sunday!
