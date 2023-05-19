Our pastor’s message came from Mark 7:24-30 entitled, “A Mother who Grabs Hold of God”. The text revealed a mom who stood in the gap for a demon processed child. In Jesus presence she was a privileged woman, perturbed due to child’s condition, and became a praying, persistent, and profited woman. She left a praising woman. Mom’s who grab hold of God can make a difference even today.
Our Graduate Recognition Service will be held this Sunday during the late morning service. Our final Family Night Potluck meal for the summer will be held this Wednesday at 6:00pm.
Our Vacation Bible School is scheduled for June 12-16. Please go to our website and pre-register now for the unique VBS that is being planned.
Our adults are presently studying the foundational teachings of the Christian faith on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm. Come join us as we presently are tackling the matters that surround Christology or the study of Christ.
Our “Rooted” Children’s Ministry is expanding. Each Wednesday the children, 4 years through 5th grade, meet for a great time of scripture memory, bible lessons, and games. Children’s Church is offered during the 11:00am worship service and has a “Spouts” group consisting of preschool — 1st grade and a “Seedlings group for 2nd-5th grade.
The FLC is open Monday — Friday from 7:30am — 1:00pm, Saturday from 9:30am — 2:00pm, and Monday/Tuesday/Thursday from 3:30-8:00pm.
Our weekly service times are Sunday at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 6:30pm. The Sunday School gatherings start at 10:00am. Our Wednesday service begins at 6:30pm.
Our church would like to remind you that you can connect with us through our website at owentonfbc.com, Face Book at FBC Owenton, download our church app, join us on twitter or Instagram. You can also call the church office or email us at office@owentonfbc.com.
God bless you, your family, and our community. See you Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.