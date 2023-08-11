Our pastor’s text for Sunday was from Mark 10:1-12 with a message entitled, “Marriage Matters”. The passage revealed the Lord’s original intent concerning marriage, the Deuteronomy issue of divorce, the exception clause of Christ, and the effort required for a successful marriage.
On Sunday evening we kicked off our Fall Sunday evening services with an old-fashioned ice cream fellowship in which our staff updated the church concerning music ministry, children’s ministry, student ministry, outreach ministry, and preaching ministry for the fall and dates for next summer camps, vbs, and other activities.
Our adults are presently studying the foundational teachings of the Christian faith on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Come join us as we presently are tackling the topic “Anthropology” or the study of man.
Our “Kid’s Summer Nights” is meeting on Wednesday’s from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will include a time of music, hands on learning about different topics each week, and hearing the Good News. There will be a concluding musical on Aug. 27.
The FLC is open Monday — Friday from 7:30 a.m. — 1 p.m., Saturday from 9:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., and Monday/Tuesday/Thursday from 3:30-8 p.m.
Our weekly service times are Sunday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. The Sunday School gatherings start at 10 a.m. Our Wednesday service begins at 6:30 p.m.
Our church would like to remind you that you can connect with us through our website at owentonfbc.com, Face Book at FBC Owenton, download our church app, join us on twitter or Instagram. You can also call the church office or email us at office@owentonfbc.com.
God bless you, your family, and our community. See you Sunday!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.