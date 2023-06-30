Our pastor’s message came from Luke 15:11-32, entitled, “Fatherhood at its Best.” The Father’s Day message challenged dads to provide an environment for decision making, an environment of compassion, and an environment of correction. Our Sunday evening service was canceled.
Our Vacation Bible School was a great blessing with over 200 children and volunteers registered for the week. The theme focused on God is with Us as we learned about Daniel living in Babylon. The VBS offering for mission work in Jaque, Panama was a whopping $4,365.13 with the boys winning the challenge by $22!
Our girls spent three days at G.A. Camp this week and enjoyed the study on the New Creation.
We will be receiving our annual Blessings Offering on June 25 and July 2 and it will be divided among Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, Oneida Baptist Institute, Sunrise Children’s Service, and Avenues for Women.
Our adults are presently studying the foundational teachings of the Christian faith on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm. Come join us as we presently are tackling the matters that surround Christology or the study of Christ.
Our “Kid’s Summer Nights” will be meeting on Wednesday’s from 6:00-7:30pm. It will include a time of music, hands on learning about different topics each week, and hearing the Good News. There will be a concluding musical in August.
The FLC is open Monday — Friday from 7:30am — 1:00pm, Saturday from 9:30am — 2:00pm, and Monday/Tuesday/Thursday from 3:30-8:00pm.
Our weekly service times are Sunday at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 6:30pm. The Sunday School gatherings start at 10:00am. Our Wednesday service begins at 6:30pm.
Our church would like to remind you that you can connect with us through our website at owentonfbc.com, Face Book at FBC Owenton, download our church app, join us on twitter or Instagram. You can also call the church office or email us at office@owentonfbc.com.
God bless you, your family, and our community. See you Sunday!
