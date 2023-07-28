Our pastor’s text for Sunday was from Mark 9:30-41 entitled, “Search for Significance.” The striving to be significant, successful, or great can become overwhelming. Jesus reveals that true significance is found through a sacrificial yielding of one’s life to Him, selflessness, and a servant’s heart.
We will have a “Sundae” Evenings Kickoff on Sunday, August 6 at 6:30pm, in the Fellowship Hall. This will be the kickoff for our fall Sunday evening gatherings. Each staff member will give highlights of the fall and winter months ministries and dates for VBS and Summer Camps for Summer 2024. We will also enjoy homemade ice cream and activities in the FLC and Fellowship Hall.
Our adults are presently studying the foundational teachings of the Christian faith on Wednesday evenings at 6:30 p.m. Come join us as we presently are tackling the topic “Angelology” or the “Study of Angels.” This week we study the work of fallen angels.
Our “Kid’s Summer Nights” is meeting on Wednesday’s from 6 to 7:30 p.m. It will include a time of music, hands on learning about different topics each week, and hearing the Good News. There will be a concluding musical in August.
The FLC is open Monday — Friday from 7:30am — 1:00pm, Saturday from 9:30am — 2:00pm, and Monday/Tuesday/Thursday from 3:30-8:00pm. Our weekly service times are Sunday at 9:00am, 11:00am, and 6:30pm. The Sunday School gatherings start at 10:00am. Our Wednesday service begins at 6:30pm.
Our church would like to remind you that you can connect with us through our website at owentonfbc.com, Face Book at FBC Owenton, download our church app, join us on twitter or Instagram. You can also call the church office or email us at office@owentonfbc.com.
God bless you, your family, and our community. See you Sunday!
