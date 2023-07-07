Our preacher this past Sunday was Chris Guillion. Bro. Chris brought a very timely message from the Word of God and the church family was especially blessed.
We will be receiving our annual Blessings Offering again this Sunday, July 2 and it will be divided among Clear Creek Baptist Bible College, Oneida Baptist Institute, Sunrise Children’s Service, and Avenues for Women.
Our students will be heading to Crossings Summer Camp on Sunday and returning on Thursday. Our evening services will be cancelled this Sunday evening to allow members to attend the Fairgrounds Service at 6 p.m. The FLC and Church Offices will be closed on Tuesday, July 4.
Our adults are presently studying the foundational teachings of the Christian faith on Wednesday evenings at 6:30pm. Come join us as we presently are tackling the matters that surround Christology or the study of Christ.
Our “Kid’s Summer Nights” is meeting on Wednesday’s from 6:00-7:30pm. It will include a time of music, hands on learning about different topics each week, and hearing the Good News. There will be a concluding musical in August.
The FLC is open Monday — Friday from 7:30am — 1:00pm, Saturday from 9:30 a.m. — 2 p.m., and Monday/Tuesday/Thursday from 3:30-8 p.m.
Our weekly service times are Sunday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 6:30 p.m. The Sunday School gatherings start at 10 a.m. Our Wednesday service begins at 6:30 p.m.
Our church would like to remind you that you can connect with us through our website at owentonfbc.com, Face Book at FBC Owenton, download our church app, join us on twitter or Instagram. You can also call the church office or email us at office@owentonfbc.com.
God bless you, your family, and our community. See you Sunday.
