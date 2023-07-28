Owen County Farm and Craft Market, 430 Roland Avenue (behind Farm Bureau Building) offers the season’s bounty.
Recently, there was a plethora of vegetables including four different varieties of green beans, fresh sweet corn, tomatoes, beets, onions, peppers, and summer squash.
Ayres Orchard was selling the last of the cooking apples promising to bring good eating apples in the coming weeks.
Lovely bouquets of flowers were also offered for sale. Artisans were selling leather goods and macrame. Cabin Cakes and Baked Provisions offered scrumptious breads and sweet treats.
Each week local food vendors offer lunch — upcoming schedule: July 28, BubbyQ; August 4, Fastlane Foods; August 11, BubbyQ. Mark your calendar for lunch and shopping every Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit the Owen County Farm and Craft Market Facebook page for up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.