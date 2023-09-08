I love the story about one of my pistol-packing pastor friends who had been going door to door inviting folks to church.
He was walking across a large front yard when two vicious dogs came running at him, snarling and growling, their teeth glistening in the afternoon sun.
That preacher thought he would be eaten alive, so he did what any country preacher might do in a case like that. He pulled a .45 out from under his jacket and fired off a couple warning shots. He didn’t hit the dogs, but dirt and grass flew into the air.
The dogs wheeled around and ran back to that house whimpering, their tails between their legs.
The preacher holstered his .45 and continued to walk nonchalantly toward the house.
By now, the entire family was standing on the porch. The preacher introduced himself and told them he had stopped by to invite them to church on Sunday morning.
The entire family showed up.
Pastors of rural churches need to be familiar with Philippians 3:2, which begins with three crucial words: “Beware of dogs.”
I follow that admonition to the letter, primarily because, as a journalist, I’ve written a good many stories over the years about people who have been injured, even killed, by vicious dogs.
When I have to go to an unfamiliar house, I always look around for dogs before I get out of the car.
So, it was that I went to pay a visit to a very elderly lady from church for the first time. She had fallen and hurt herself. As the new pastor, I wanted to make sure she was OK.
She lived out in the country in a beautiful farmhouse. Tacked to a tree in the front yard was a sign that read: “Beware of dogs.”
There were no dogs in sight, but, still, I decided not to get out of the car.
It turned out this lady, perhaps the kindest Christian I’ve ever met, didn’t have a dog at all, just the words of Philippians 3:2 tacked to that tree to deter unwelcome visitors.
It worked.
It’s interesting just how practical the Bible is. It’s filled with words of wisdom. It sets clear parameters on how we should live. And it clearly presents the gospel of Jesus Christ, the one name under heaven given among men whereby we must be saved.
Yet, in the midst of all that, the Bible provides practical guidance, including to beware of dogs.
My pistol-packing pastor friend learned his lesson. He now lives by Philippians 3:2.
