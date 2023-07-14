Fair week has come and gone. I heard that the number of canned foods entered in the canning division increased this year. That made my heart happy.
As I can food throughout the year, I save the best jar from each batch keeping them in a basket ready to take to the fair the next year. That works as long as I remember to take the basket. I almost forgot the basket as I was scurrying out the door with my cape, shirt, day lily and plate of cookies. Did you keep the receipt (Old English word for recipe) for Pecan Refrigerator Cookies that was featured in this column?
I hope so because when you make them for your family and friends, you may add Award Winning. Yes, those cookies got Best of Show in the Culinary Department of the Owen County Fair this year.
If you have never entered anything in the fair, make plans for next year. Pick up a fair catalog now and plan an entry for a specific category. You may enter knitting, quilting, art, handicrafts, flowers, vegetables, hay and so much more. There are several days to leave the entries before the fair begins and then pick up is on Saturday morning.
Have you heard of Transparent apples? My grandmother made the best applesauce with this variety. I have not ever seen them at any orchards since I was a teenager — that was a few years ago! They are the first apple of the new apple growing season. I read online that there was a Michigan farmer’s market that had some but I don’t think we will drive to Michigan just for apples.
I called Hirsch’s Orchard where my grandmother purchased her apples in the 1970’s. When I asked the young girl who answered the phone if they had Transparent apples, she answered that apples will be ready in a couple weeks. I then asked again if they would have Transparent apples. (I don’t give up easily.) The phone was quickly handed over to a member of the Hirsch family. I explained that I wanted the same variety of apples that my grandmother bought from them fifty years ago.
At that point, she said that they would only had a few and would write down my name and call when she had some. Everything is relative; I will only be driving two hours to get apples not all the way to Michigan. Lodi apples are a newer variety of Transparents.
Summer apples are tart and quick to spoil. Due to Lodi apples having a short shelf life with the flesh cracking in storage, they are not produced commercially so you won’t find them at Kroger’s. I purchased Lodi apples recently at McGlasson Farms near Hebron.
The sales clerk said that they will be available throughout the month of July. I only made applesauce with them since they cook up very nicely and do not require a lot of mashing; some people like them for pie.
Now for a little history. Transparent apple trees from Russia, along with hundreds of other varieties, were introduced to this country by the USDA in the late 1800’s. They were initially destined for the coldest regions of Minnesota, Michigan, Wisconsin and the Dakotas since they were a cold hardy variety.
Transparent apple trees have proven to flourish in many types of climates where other apple trees do not. From Maine to Mississippi, Transparent trees grow according to an online nursery selling them. Even though they were brought here for the northern states, they do well in hot, humid states of the eastern Coastal Plains.
In the 1920’s New York State Agricultural Experiment Station in Geneva, New York dedicated about 900 acres for lectures, field trials and research plots. It was there that Lodi, Jonagold, and Cortland apples were developed. Home gardeners in the southern United States especially in Virginia and Kentucky grow Lodi apples.
I think they are very close to the heritage Transparent apples and the Lodi apples make a smooth, creamy applesauce.
This week I canned nine pints of South Carolina peaches, six jars of peach preserves and ten half pints of applesauce. Most people would put up the applesauce in pint jars but this way we will eat all of it before it spoils. I do have some advice.
Do not use lids that are a couple years old. I do not know it these lids were left in hot storage containers offshore during the pandemic or what caused the problem. They did not seal. I had the same problem when I put lard in the jars a few months ago but I assumed that I got some of the oil on the jar.
This time, I used two different boxes of lids and most worked fine but four did not seal. As I was stockpiling lids, I began to write the date purchased on the box. I will not be using the old lids this canning season. Speaking of advice, it is now recommended not to preheat the lids.
Whether you get fresh apples from a local orchard (which I think is best) or purchase apples and applesauce at the grocery store, you will like this eight inch square applesauce cake. Remember, an apple a day — or a piece of applesauce cake — keeps the doctor away!
Applesauce cake with chopped apples
1 cup raisins, coarsely chopped
11/2 cup flour
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/2 teaspoon ground cloves
1 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup butter, softened
1 cup white cane sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 cup unsweetened applesauce
1 cup finely chopped Lodi or Golden Delicious apple
Preheat oven to 350 degrees
Grease and flour a eight inch square pan
In medium bowl, combine flour, cinnamon, cloves and salt
Add raisins and apples to coat with flour mixture
In large mixing bowl, cream butter and cane sugar until light and fluffy
In a small bowl, dissolve baking soda into applesauce
Stir applesauce mixture into creamed butter mixture
Add flour mixture and mix until smooth
Pour batter into prepared pan
Bake until toothpick inserted comes out clean, about an hour
When cake is completely cooled, sprinkle with powdered cane sugar, optional
