Ellis Lee Pennington was born in Dry Ridge, KY on August 16, 1946 and passed away at his Dry Ridge residence, July 26, 2023 at the age of 76. He was the son of the late John Henry and Lucy Mildred Ferguson Pennington.
Ellis is survived by his wife of 57 years, Sue Carol Johnson Pennington of Dry Ridge, a son, Daniel (Tami) Pennington of Williamstown, KY; two daughters, Gina (Joseph) Lowe, Lori (Steve) Howard, both of Dry Ridge, KY; two brothers, Donald (Terri) Pennington of Somerset, KY, Ricky (Cherie) Pennington of Glencoe, KY; three sisters, Darlene (Dean) Lindsay of Union, KY, Debbie (Dean) Colson of Dry Ridge, KY, Jo Sharon (Doyle) Cain of Crittenden, KY, nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Ellis was preceded in death by his sister, Joyce Ware.
Funeral services was conducted on Monday, July 31, 2023 at the Elliston Stanley Funeral Home in Williamstown, KY. Visitation was from 10:30 a.m. until time of services with Bro. Tommy Simpson and Bro. Scotty Simpson as the officiants. Burial followed after the service at the Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery, North in Williamstown, KY with full military honors.
