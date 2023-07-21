Two Owen County residents have joined the Owenton News-Herald as correspondents.
Joyce DuVall, a retired educator who has also worked in real estate, state and county government and tourism, covers a variety of events and government meetings.
Stephanie Marshall, a retired state employee land professional photographer, provides images from sporting and other events.
“We’re happy to have Joyce and Stephanie helping us bring news and images to our readers,” said Ben Carlson, a group publisher with the paper’s ownership group, Paxton Media. “They are local people who care about their community and have already demonstrated their passion to keep our readers informed.”
Marshall and her husband have lived in Owen County for more than 20 years. She is a graduate of Columbia Southern University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in business.
Marshall says having her children involved in soccer, track and cross country is what spurred her interest in photography.
“This afforded me the opportunity to find my passion in capture moments in time with my camera,” she said. “For many years I practice on my children to perfect the skill of really capturing them. After I retired, I started my own business taking professional photography.”
DuVall, who taught eighth grade history for 28 years, is a graduate of Owen County High School, earned a bachelor’s degree at Eastern Kentucky University and a master’s in education from Northern Kentucky University. She says she has always liked to write and she’s already enjoying providing news to the people of Owen County.
“This job gives me the opportunity to reunite with people I have known all my life, former students and with the people that are new to our community and find Owen County as wonderful as we do,” she said.
She served as the first director of the tourism commission and worked for a time in the Owen County Clerk’s office.
DuVall said she also enjoys taking photographs.
“If you’re looking for me if I’m not at the computer working, you’ll find me on my back porch photographing my birds or flowers and basking in the view of our lake,” she said.
Marshall said she is already enjoying providing images for the paper.
“I have met many people so far and can’t wait to capture all of the moments here in Owen County.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.