The saying, “save the best for last,” rang true on Thursday night.
Brie Dunavent was the 11th and final contestant to hit the stage but finished first to win the Miss Henry County Fair pageant.
Upon hearing her name, she covered her mouth in shock and embraced last year’s crown winner Alexandria Roberts in a celebratory hug.
“It’s very exciting. It’s an unreal feeling,” said Dunavent. “I wasn’t really expecting it at all, but I’m really excited.”
Each of the 11 contestants completed a pre-pageant interview before taking the stage in two main sections: swimwear and evening gowns.
During the opening swimwear portion, Dunavent sported a bright pink one-piece swimsuit with scattered gemstones, paired with matching pink jeweled earrings.
Following intermission, she donned a red, long sleeve sequin gown with a deep v-neck and a slit along the left leg, paired with matching red earrings.
As each contestant walked the runway, pageant emcee Jakob Beckley shared biographies with information on each girl.
Dunavent is a senior at Owen County High School and competes on the varsity cheer and soccer teams. She volunteers for the March of Dimes and participates in the Rebels Outreach program to assist the elderly in her community.
After high school, she plans to attend Paul Mitchell of Lexington to become a licensed cosmetologist and open her own beauty salon in her community.
Dunavent has been competing in pageants her whole life. She won the Miss Fleming County crown last year, but Henry County’s title is her first for this year.
As Miss Henry County Fair, Dunavent shared, “I want to use this title to promote my platforms and I would love to represent Henry County at the state level.”
Along with promoting her platforms, Dunavent hopes to grow closer to the community and leave behind a legacy for others to be themselves.
With the title, Dunavent will move on to the Kentucky County State Fair and the Miss Kentucky State Pageant.
The following awards were also given during the Miss Henry County Fair Pageant:
Miss Henry County People’s Choice Award: Kylie May
Miss Congeniality: Alexandra Perry
Miss Photogenic: Bella Webb
Second Runner-Up: Bella Webb
First Runner-Up: Izzie Weedman
During the intermission of Miss Henry County, the Little Miss and Mister Henry County competition took place. Eight pairings took the stage, and Whitley Spriggs and Brian Hamilton were crowned. Navy Miskell and Thomas Morris earned first runner-up honors and Taylynn Crawford and Grayson Johnson earned second runner-up.
On Friday, June 9, the Miss Pre-Teen and Miss Teen pageants took place.
Cambell Hardy was crowned Miss Pre-Teen in a field of seven contestants while Bella Franklin took the title in the Miss Teen competition.
The following awards were presented in the Miss Pre-Teen pageant:
People’s Choice: Mariana King-Woods
Miss Congeniality: Gracie Jolly
Miss Photogenic: Lyndsey Boone
2nd Runner Up: Nora Orr
1st Runner Up: Jocelyn Villatoro
In the Miss Teen division, Riley Teague earned first runner-up and Bella Franklin won the People’s Choice Award and Miss Photogenic along with her title.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.