Donna Dean Vannarsdall Duncan of Owenton KY was born February 14, 1947 in Owen County, KY to the late Olen Thomas and Virginia Mae Wilson Vannarsdall. She passed away with her family August 7, 2023 in Louisville KY at the age of 76 years.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters, Rita Sue Vannarsdall, Patsy Ann Vannarsdall, and Sharon Lee Vannarsdall, her brother, James David Vannarsdall, and her grandson, Buford Junior Barron III.
She was united in marriage to her husband Gerald Lee Duncan Sr. on May 12, 1967. She is a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church (Pleasant Home, KY) and a former member of Lusby’s Mill Baptist Church.
In addition to her husband of 56 years, Gerald (Jerry), she is also survived by her children, April Lee Duncan of Owenton, KY, Jerry and Beth Duncan of Georgetown, KY, and Mary Annette and Buford Barron of Midway, KY.
Donna’s childhood with 12 sisters and brothers was spent in the areas of Owen and Carroll County, Kentucky. She graduated from Carroll County High School in 1966 where her love for history grew and her creativity was fostered. After marrying Jerry in 1967, the couple shared 56 years of farming and developing successful businesses known to many Owen Countians as Duncan’s Grocery, Jerry’s Texaco, residential housecleaning, and Jerry’s Construction. Donna’s creative talent for design and creating beautiful things with her hands has left many families with beautiful home, woodworking, and expert seamstress heirlooms to cherish for many generations. Donna’s most recent passion was home design and building with Jerry for 25 years. As a couple, their pride and joy, second only to their pride for their children, grand and great grandchildren, was the many homes they designed and built throughout Owen and surrounding counties for many families to call home. As many who knew Donna knew she loved to give Jerry a to-do list for her creative projects. She left behind many artistic sketches of the plans she had for new projects for their home in Owenton; also leaving Jerry a to-do list to cherish. Donna’s unfailing confidence that anything her mind could imagine, she and Jerry could create as a team was a trait that was instilled within their children and admired by all who knew her.
She will be greatly missed by her grandchildren, Amanda and Zack Adams of Georgetown, KY, Casey and Alex Caldwell of Sadieville, KY, Christian Duncan of Georgetown, KY, Justin White of Georgetown, KY, Duncan Barron of Arlington, VA, and Harrison Barron of Midway, KY. Her great-grandchildren, Carson Caldwell, Ava Duncan, and Ezra Caldwell will miss granny’s vivid and imaginative storytelling.
Donna is also survived by her brothers, Larry Vannarsdall of Wheatley, KY, Gene Vannarsdall of Carrollton, KY, Ronnie Vannarsdall of Scottsburg, IN, Dickie Vannarsdall of Hazard, KY, Johnny Vannarsdall of Carrollton, KY, and sisters Judy Cobb of Owenton, KY, Diane McKinney of Bedford, KY and Susan New, of Sanders, KY.
Funeral Services were conducted on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Elliston-Stanley Funeral Home, Williamstown, KY followed by burial being held at the Owenton IOOF Cemetery.
Pallbearers are Christian Duncan, Justin White, Duncan Barron, Harrison Barron, Alex Caldwell, and Zack Adams. Honorary pallbearers are Amanda Adams, Casey Caldwell, Brian Richards, and Eddie Humble.
The family would like to extend a sincere thank you for the loving care of Donna during her journey home to Dr. Patrick Williams, the nurse and hosparus care teams of Norton Healthcare Brownsboro.
