OWENTON — Cayden Dezarn pitched Owen County past visiting Williamstown 11-1 in five innings on Monday, May 1.
Dezarn, who claimed the win on the mound, limited Williamstown batters throughout the matchup.
The Owen County pitcher allowed only two hits while recording six strikeouts.
Williamstown pitcher Max Linder suffered the loss on the mound. Linder went the distance for Williamstown, logging two strikeouts over four and two-thirds innings.
Owen County scored 11 runs on 13 hits. Cameron Fitzgerald (three hits, two RBIs), Cameron Bond (two hits, two RBIs), Ayden Menchen (two hits, two RBIs), Teagan Moore (two hits, one RBI), Eli Rice (one hit, one RBI), Carson Carter (one hit, one RBI), Logan House (one hit) and Hayden Sneed (one hit) each made an impact at the plate for Owen County in its 10-run win. Both Moore and Bond doubled for the Rebels.
Eighth Region rivals from bordering districts, Owen County and Williamstown met for the first time in the 2023 high school baseball season.
