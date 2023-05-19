Owen County junior pitcher Cayden Dezarn has been named the North Central Kentucky Conference Baseball Player of the Week.
Dezarn earned the weekly honor from the NCKC on Thursday, May 11.
During Dezarn’s award-winning week, Owen County compiled a 4-0 record. Dezarn claimed two wins over that stretch to move to 7-0 in the 2023 high school baseball season. For the week, Dezarn pitched nine innings, recording two wins while allowing only two earned runs on seven hits and five walks. In nine innings, Dezarn registered 12 strikeouts.
In addition to his 7-0 record, Dezarn has posted one save in the 2023 high school baseball season.
Among the top high school baseball players in the 31st District, Dezarn is the ace for the Owen County pitching staff.
