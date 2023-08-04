David Bruce Clifton, age 72, of Owenton, passed away Friday, July 28, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Edgewood, KY. Born May 25, 1951, in Franklin County, KY, he was the son of the late David and Ruth Johnson Clifton.
He is survived by his wife, Kim Martinez Clifton; his sisters Joan (Lynn) Smith and Faye Webster; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Main Street location on Monday, August 7, 2023, from 11 am until 2 pm. Funeral services will follow at 2 pm. Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery and memorial contributions may be made to New Liberty Christian or the charity of one’s own choosing.
