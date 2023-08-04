The Owen County Fiscal Court OK’d a lease agreement for two pickup trucks, approved repairs to another and accepted a resignation during its July 25 meeting.
The lease agreement through the Kentucky Association of Counties will provide two pickup trucks for public works.
The vehicle repairs are for a transfer station vehicle that sustained damaged to graphics when it was hit by a deer.
A resignation by Molly Riddle, the county’s public information officer, was accepted. Her last day of work was scheduled for Aug. 2. Riddle was thanked by County Clerk Laurel Stivers for assistance she provided to that office.
Magistrates heard concerns from Seth Bush, who said he had a dump truck of trash rejected by the transfer station. Judge-Executive Stuart Bowling said he would investigate the situation and report back to Bush.
The fiscal court also:
• received an update from Jennifer Duncan about what she called the success of the No Fear Wide Open Rodeo.
• accepted the quarterly settlement from the county clerk’s office.
• accepted the Owen County Board of Health tax resolution.
• Passed on second reading the discontinuance of a section of Bramblett Road.
• Opened sealed bids for the Herman Green Road project.
• Approved the transfer of a public transit vehicle to the senior center.
• Approved transfers to play all claims.
• Heard from Bowling about progress being made on preparing a building site in the industrial park.
The fiscal court’s next meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.