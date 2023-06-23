Owen County Clerk Laurel Stivers’ office got a clean bill of health in the 2022 audit of its financial statement, state Auditor Mike Harmon’s office announced this week.
Harmon’s office “noted no instances of noncompliance” and “noted no matters involving internal control over financial reporting and its operation that were considered to be material weaknesses,” according to a news release that accompanied the audit.
Stivers is responsible for collecting certain taxes, issuing licenses, maintaining county records, and providing other services. Her office is funded through statutory fees collected in conjunction with those duties.
Stivers’ office in 2022 collected $3.63 million in receipts. The bulk of that money came from motor vehicle taxes, including $411,000 in licenses and transfers; $1.051 million in usage tax; and $1.6 million in tangible property tax, according to the audit.
The rest was collected through a wide range of other fees, including deed transfers, delinquent taxes, and mortgage and financing statements.
Of the total collected, $1.9 million was remitted to state government, including $1 million in usage taxes related to motor vehicles.
The clerk’s office distributed about $250,000 to the Owen County Fiscal Court, more than half of which was for tangible personal property tax, along with delinquent taxes, deed transfer taxes, beer and liquor licenses and document storage fees.
Payments to the county’s other taxing districts accounted for $921,000, which included $803,000 in tangible personal property taxes.
Operating expenses listed in the audit included $146,000 for deputy salaries, nearly $20,000 for printing and binding, $7,700 in office supplies and $7,700 in utilities.
The office totaled about $10,000 in capital outlay for office equipment, furniture and fixtures, according to the audit.
The office’s debt service was $355 for lease purchases.
Total disbursements totaled $3.385 million for the year.
Stivers was appointed Owen County Clerk in 2014 and has been reelected twice since that time.
