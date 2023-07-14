The Owenton City Council is considering what it can do to regulate if not prevent having sexually oriented businesses move into the city.
City Attorney Mitzi Ford lead the discussion, saying she has been in contact with the Kentucky League of Cities’ legal team to ensure the ordinance would be sufficient to control any unforeseen problems.
Following the meeting, Mayor Adam Gaines said no such businesses currently exist in Owenton and he’d prefer to keep it that way.
“This is a preventative measure. I’d like to see this as something we don’t have in our community,” Gaines said.
Many cities in Kentucky have ordinances that regulate sexually oriented business such adult books stores, including not allowing them near schools and churches. In Hopkinsville, for instance, such businesses cannot be within 750 feet of a church, daycare, school, hospital public building, public park or property zoned for residential or agricultural use.
Ford is expected to review examples of ordinances in other cities and present an ordinance for first reading during an upcoming meeting.
Also during the meeting, Fire Chief Greg Estes and assistant chief Clint James showed the council examples of top-of-the-line self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) equipment they received. The city purchased two units and four SCBA units are on loan from Monterey Fire Department. Those borrowed units will be returned to Monterey once grant money for which the city has applied is received.
Estes reported that among the several advantages of the new units one of the most important was having enough air to last 45 minutes while the old ones were limited to 20 minutes.
Ford, the attorney, also lead a discussion about delinquent taxes and how the city can best collect them.
City Clerk Sherri Hamilton said the city has only eight tax bills that have not been collected, which Gaines said good.
“Right now, we have the lowest number we’ve ever had,” said Gaines. “We’re really proud of that.”
Gaines said the city now sends out “several” notices to those who have not paid their taxes and, if they remain unpaid, file a lien on those properties.
“We’re not going after someone who just forgot to pay,” said Gaines. “We’re going after repeat offenders to be fair to our other taxpayers.
“It’s not fair for someone to pay their taxes every year than have neighbors who don’t.”
During the meeting, council member Patty Miller brought up the need to ensure the ordinance that does not allow alcohol sales before 1 p.m. on Sundays is enforced.
Gaines said a special license is required to sell alcohol on Sundays, and then only in restaurants that have more than 100 seats.
He said the effort is to ensure that ordinance is being enforced.
Council member Jill Dunavent said work on the crosswalk is delayed for the summer because the work is being done by students.
Public Works director Timmy Dezarn told council members that painting traffic arrows is ongoing and he is working to replace new posts for signs as they come in.
The council complimented Dezarn for his landscaping work.
Police Chief Clint Aldridge reported his officers had issued 36 citations and made 14 arrests, eight of which concerned drugs charges. One of those arrests resulted in a search warrant and the arrest of two men in the Greenup area. They were charged with trafficking 10 grams of fentanyl, and weapons and counterfeit money. Aldridge testified to the grand jury on these charges.
Also during the meeting, Gaines presented to the council a plan to improve the turn located at North Madison and Seminary Street.
Gaines said a bid for snow removal will be released, and he will call a special meeting once bids have been received to award the contact.
Rodney Cobb had that contract last year and was complimented on the work he did.
