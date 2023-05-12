Below you will find a receipt (Old English word for recipe) for a quick dish.
This past weekend I painted the laundry room/pantry. The trim and the walls now match the kitchen. The metal food storage shelves were removed. They were returned once the paint was dry and the canned food repositioned with the oldest dates being toward the front.
Don’t worry about me, I have enough chocolate chips to last through this year! The mason jars of rice, beans, cornmeal, flour, etc. have a dried bay leaf in them. Bay leaves repel pantry insects. Even mice are supposed to dislike the fragrance of bay leaves. The leaves can be placed in containers of flour, rice, and other dry goods or taped inside cupboards and shelves. So far, no insect problem. It might be good luck or it might be the bay leaves.
After planning this meal, I bought two whole chickens and cut them up. I deboned, skinned and split the breast of one chicken for this dish. Even though the receipt below calls for four boneless chicken breasts, I made it with only two for the two of us.
I froze the legs and the other breast. I put the backs and wings in the crock pot with carrots, celery, onions and garlic and covered them with filtered water allowing the broth to slowly cook overnight making a delicious broth.
Did you notice that I said filtered water? Unfortunately, municipal water has chemicals that may be detrimental to our health over time. Reverse osmosis is considered one of the most effective ways of eliminating water contaminants.
The removal of 99% of lead, asbestos and 82, yes 82, other contaminants like chlorine and fluoride occur during reverse osmosis. The fluoridation of water is controversial once you do a little research. In fact, few European countries now fluoridate their water. Hmmm...What do they know? One effect of fluoride in the water is that an overabundance of fluoride causes the pineal gland in the brain to calcify. Who needs anything in the brain to calcify?
In regards to brain function, did you know that research suggests that consuming high-fructose corn syrup may increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease (or old timer’s disease as I heard an elderly man call it once)? The HFCS is a sweetener used in processed foods and beverages. Cooking at home with fresh, whole foods is the best way to avoid HFCS. To be healthy, eat plenty of unprocessed foods.
I find cooking and baking at home satisfying. Since I have been back from California, I’ve baked bread once a week. Homemade bread is made with better ingredients (no high-fructose corn syrup) and definitely saves money. I store the baked bread in a linen bag. Linen is anti-microbial preventing the bread from molding. To prevent drying out, only cut a slice at a time.
Garlic bread goes well with the dish below. I sliced two pieces of homemade bread, slathered it with homemade butter and sprinkled garlic bread seasoning on it. Then placing the bread on a cookie sheet, baked it at 400 degrees until brown. A fresh green garden salad with carrots, onions, celery, broccoli and cauliflower makes an excellent side to the creamy parmesan garlic mushroom chicken served over pasta.
This past week, chicken was the featured protein. Since we had fresh pineapple, I prepared pineapple chicken over rice one evening and I fried chicken livers another day. I did fry some pork chops and fried potatoes with onions. In prepping for that meal, I peeled and sliced the potatoes an hour before I was to cook them. Soaking the potatoes in water prevented them from turning brown, but it changed the way they fried. The potatoes fell apart. They were edible but I was not happy with the result. With cornbread, applesauce, creamed spinach, and steamed broccoli and cauliflower the supper was good. I hope you cook lots of delicious food this week!
Creamy Parmesan Garlic Mushroom Chicken Over Pasta
4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts, thinly sliced
2 tablespoons olive oil/lard
8 ounces fresh sliced mushrooms
¼ cup butter
2 garlic cloves, minced
1 tablespoon flour
½ cup chicken broth (homemade is best)
1 cup heavy cream or half and half
½ cup freshly grated parmesan cheese
½ teaspoon garlic powder
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ teaspoon salt
1 cup spinach, chopped (fresh or frozen)
In a large skillet, add oil and cook chicken on medium high heat until chicken is no longer pink in the center and browned on each side, 3 — 5 minutes.
Remove chicken. Set aside on a plate.
Add sliced mushrooms and cook until tender.
Remove mushrooms. Set aside on plate with chicken.
Melt butter in skillet being careful not to burn it.
Add minced garlic and cook until tender on medium heat.
Whisk/stir in flour until it thickens over medium heat.
Whisk/stir in chicken broth, heavy cream, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, pepper and salt.
Add spinach and let simmer while sauce thickens and spinach wilts, stir often.
Prepare pasta in boiling water.
Add chicken and mushroom back to the sauce.
Heat thoroughly stirring occasionally.
Serve over pasta
