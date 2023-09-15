WARSAW — The first rehearsal of the Gallatin County Community Choir’s 19th season is Tuesday, Sept. 19, 6:30-8 p.m. in the fellowship hall of the Warsaw Christian Church, 207 W. High St., Warsaw. Performances of the annual Christmas program are set for Wednesday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m. and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17, in the sanctuary of the church.
Singers are from Gallatin and surrounding counties including Carroll, Taylor, Spencer, Owen — even Franklin — in central Kentucky.
“The word ‘community’ is so much more than the geographical area in which we live and work,” said Philip Case, co-founder and conductor of the choir that performed for the first time at Christmas 2004. “This group may be called ‘Gallatin County’ but when it comes to welcoming singers, there are no borders.”
Case said he’s expecting veteran singers back and hopes those interested in signing will come and give GCCC a try.
Ilene Gatwood has been part of the music scene in Warsaw for decades, including her years in the Gallatin County school system and as a piano instructor, is GCCC’s music director and accompanist.
“Ilene is as fine a pianist as I’ve known and worked with,” said Case. Gatwood is also the pianist and choir director at the Sanders Baptist Church.
“In something of a return to our roots,” Case said, “this year’s music lineup features a nearly even mix of sacred and secular music. There is so much great Christmas music — again sacred and secular — that we want to share.”
The choir rehearses every Tuesday night until the performances, realizing practically no one can make every practice. “We may even throw in some Thursday rehearsals as an alternative for those who can’t come on Tuesdays,” said Case.
“Tuition” is $20/person or $30/family, and scholarships are available since we don’t want money to be a limiting factor.
“These contributions are used to purchase music and for other expenses. It’s illegal — and immoral — to copy music, so we simply don’t do it. And sheet music is expensive.
“My personal goal has long been to have 50 singers,” said Case. “We made it to about 40 in the summer for the July Fourth program and I would love for this to be the year we take it over the top!”
If you have questions about GCCC, call or text Case at 502-682-5995, visit and follow the choir’s business Facebook page, @gallatincocommunitychoir, or email gccchoir@gmail.com.
