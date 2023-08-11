Clyde P. Wyatt, age 81 of Brandenburg, KY formerly of Owenton, KY passed away at home surrounded by his family on Monday, August 7, 2023.
He was born on May 5, 1942 in Louisville, KY son of the late Mary Helen Shrewsbury and Thomas Lee Wyatt. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Morgan Wyatt; sister, Judith Ann Angeloff; brother, Herbert W. Chism, II; and first born grandson, Jonathan “Kyle” Skaggs.
Clyde was a graduate of Flaherty High School; he attended Bellarmine University on a basketball scholarship; graduated from Kentucky State Police Academy; graduate of Quantico National FBI Academy; retired from KSP and then worked Safety for Richardson Contracting/Bowlin Energy for more than 15 years; a member of Owen County Fair Board, Grant County Bank Board; Member of First Baptist Church in Owenton, KY; part Owner of McCandliss-Wyatt Brittanies and his dog, Wenk was 2x National Shoot To Retrieve Association Champion; a 32nd Degree Mason of Owenton Lodge #128; and a Shriner. He was dedicated to serving and supporting his community and enjoyed serving others.
He is survived by his children, Victoria (Barry) Ross of Brandenburg and Richard P. (Alice) Wyatt of Brandenburg; step-children, April Smitha of Louisville and Sherry (Bud) Clark of Florence, KY; sister, Kathy (Tony) Staples of Brandenburg; sister-in-law, Nina Chism of Brandenburg; grandchildren, Ryan Skaggs, Terry Clyde “T.C.” Wyatt, and Levi Wyatt; 9 step-grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home on Thursday, August 10, 2023 from 4 — 8 p.m. with a Masonic service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Friday, August 11, 2023 after 9 a.m. at Bethel United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held at Bethel United Methodist Church (120 Bethel Church Rd, Brandenburg, KY 40108) on Friday, August 11, 2023 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Gary Benham officiating. Burial will follow in St. George Cemetery, Brandenburg, KY.
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to Trooper Island Incorporated (P.O Box 473 Albany, KY 42602) or Hosparus of Central Kentucky (105 Diecks Dr; Elizabethtown, KY 42701).
Online condolences may be left at www.bjsfunerals.com
