The Owenton City Council discussed borrowing money or creating a fire fee during its June 8 meeting at city hall.
The council also heard concerns about the safety of the intersection at Madison Street and state Highway 22.
Owenton Fire Chief Greg Estes and assistant chief Clay James told council members they’re seriously concerned about needed safety equipment, including self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA) gear that allows firefighters to breath while inside of a smoke-filled building.
Estes and James said the SCBA units the agency currently owns are outdated and present a dangerous situation if one malfunctions while a firefighter is inside a burning building without an immediate access.
They said the cost for new SCBA equipment is around $81,000, which triggered the council to discuss the options of borrowing the funds to purchase them or enacting a fire fee levy on property taxes.
A fire fee is already in place for the Owen County Fire Department, which charges $35 for one property and up to $105 for three properties. City officials said the city does not receive any of that funding.
Council members also discussed the Madison Street intersection with Highway 22 and the dangers involved with making a left turn. Council members said citizens have complained about being unable to see oncoming traffic while traveling east.
Mayor Adam Gaines will contact the Kentucky Departement of Transportation for advice on how to solve the problem.
In other business, Police Chief Clint Aldridge reported no unusual events during the past month. Timmy Dezarn of public works said he’s having problems getting road signs and is working on painting parking spaces. He’s also working on getting arrows painted to help prevent drivers from going to the wrong way on one-way streets.
Council members said they are receiving calls about yards and properties not being maintained.
Council member Jill Dunavent said work continues on the murals along with the Facebook page.
The council passed two ordinances on second reading, one for salary guidelines and another for the 2023-24 budget.
