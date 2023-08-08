The story is told about the groom who asked the preacher what he charged to perform his wedding.
“Just pay me what she’s worth,” the preacher replied.
The groom handed the preacher $1.
When the husband-to-be raised the veil to kiss his bride, the preacher got a good look at her and promptly gave that groom 50 cents in change.
That old joke has been around about as long as preachers have been performing weddings. Truth is I can’t imagine anything more beautiful than a new bride. Grooms have been known to stand transfixed when the veil is lifted. They just stand there, speechless as they take in such a lovely sight.
You know, God has given us so much beauty in this world. Unfortunately, we have a tendency to take it for granted, to look right past it, as if it’s covered by a veil.
I was in the park with my 2-year-old granddaughter not long ago. Everything there grabbed her attention. She was fascinated by the trees, flowers, squirrels, birds, puddles, butterflies, even sticks. Nothing escaped her attention as she ran first one direction then another.
Then she pointed to the sky.
“Moon,” she said.
There it was, a sliver of silver shining in the daytime sky. Honestly, I would have missed it if she hadn’t pointed it out. She was so excited.
I was reminded of Psalms 19:1 that says, “The heavens declare the glory of God; and the firmament sheweth his handywork.”
That sweet little girl appreciated all of God’s handiwork down here on earth and up there in the heavens. When we walked back to the cabin, she carried a stick that she had picked up on the playground. It had been broken in a storm.
I’m not sure what it was about that broken stick that appealed to her. But to her, it had great value.
Toddlers look at the world through fresh eyes. Everything is new to them. They thoroughly enjoy everything in God’s creation, even the broken things.
Perhaps that’s why Jesus told us in Matthew 18:3 that we must become as little children to enter the kingdom of heaven.
Sometimes, as we grow older, it seems the wonders of God’s creation can be veiled from us by familiarity.
But children never miss the wonder of it all. And neither do we when we’re with them. It’s as if the veil has been pulled back and we see the beauty all around us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.