I have no idea who first gave the tongue-in-cheek advice for city slickers who go on backcountry hikes, but it sure makes me laugh.
It goes like this: “If you get lost in the woods, find a possum and follow it. You will be in the middle of the road in no time.”
Someone once said you only find two things in the middle of the road — yellow stripes and dead skunks. But possums really should be added to that list.
Not people, though.
People should avoid the middle of the road. The middle of the road is a dangerous place to be, and not just in the literal sense.
Too many people want to be middle-of-the-roaders spiritually, straddling the line between God’s kingdom and the world, precariously balancing between the two.
The Old Testament prophet Elijah challenged the people of his day in 1 Kings 18:41: “How long halt ye between two opinions? If the Lord be God, follow Him.”
And the Old Testament patriarch Joshua delivered a challenge in his day, saying: “Choose you this day whom ye will serve. … As for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
The point is, it behooves people to decide whether they will serve God and leave the world behind.
It’s important to understand in this case that no decision is actually a decision. You see, you were born into the world, and no decision leaves you in the world. You must intentionally choose to follow the Lord, to put both feet on the path to heaven.
Any country boy who has ever followed possum tracks in the snow knows the critters walk in almost continuous circles. But despite that, they do somehow find their way into the middle of the road with regularity.
The middle of the road is an easy place to find, and that seems to be where many people hang out most of the time, there with the yellow stripes, the dead skunks and, of course, the possums.
But when you realize you’re spiritually lost, you best look for Jesus and follow Him. He’s the only one who can truly lead you in the right direction.
