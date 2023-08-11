Camp Nelson National Monument will stage its biggest Civil War event of the year beginning on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 11 and continuing through Sunday, Aug. 13 in Nicholasville, according to a news release.
The event commemorates the 160th anniversary of the Knoxville Campaign when the Army of the Ohio launched the East Tennessee offensive from Camp Nelson.
The campaign successfully liberated civilian Unionists who had suffered under Confederate occupation since 1861.
“The Knoxville Campaign is what first put Camp Nelson on the map as a supply depot in 1863,” said Camp Nelson Park Superintendent Ernie Price. “It’s our biggest event of the year.”
“There will be soldiers set up in encampments where you can walk in and talk to the soldiers and refugees and see the equipment they were using to live day to day,” Price said.
The commemorative weekend features immersive living history demonstrations and programs, ranger guided tours, history presentations, horses and children’s activities.
Visitors can visit an authentic Civil War era photography booth and a Civil War sutler store.
Tables and tents will be set up throughout the park with activities and information about Camp Nelson history and the Junior Ranger program, in addition to the visitor center museum, barracks exhibit, and interpretive walking trails.
During the Civil War, Camp Nelson was a large supply depot created under orders from Major General Ambrose Burnside who was the Commander of the Army of the Ohio, a district that included Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin Ohio and Kentucky.
“General Burnside was stationed here at Camp Nelson just prior to his Knoxville Campaign which he began in August of 1863,” said Dr. McBride. “In fact, one of the reasons for the construction of Camp Nelson was as a supply depot for that campaign.”
“Someone entering Camp Nelson in 1863 would see a very busy and active depot” said Dr. McBride. “There were roughly 300 standing wooden buildings here. The camp was an industrial center. It had a shop which manufactured wagons and harnesses, shoed horses, made hardware, had a sawmill and a woodworking shop. These shops provided materials or means of transportation to provide soldiers with the supplies they needed.”
“When Camp Nelson was occupied between 1863 and 1866 there were typically between two and eight thousand Federal soldiers here,” said Dr. McBride. “There were also between one and two thousand civilian employees.”
“The story of the Civil War is not just told at the battlefield sites,” said Dr. McBride. “From the soldier’s perspective, most of their time was taken up in daily activities at places like Camp Nelson. And this camp can tell that story.”
“When people visit Camp Nelson today, they’ll see a landscape that looks very much like it did in 1863,” said McBride.
“There’s only one remaining structure from the period which is the White House or Oliver Perry House.”
Camp Nelson National Monument, a unit of the National Park Service, is located at 6614 Danville Loop 2 Lexington on Highway 27 and directly north of the Camp Nelson National Cemetery.
For more information and a complete schedule of events, visit the park’s website at: www.nps.gov/cane or the park’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/CampNelsonNPS.
