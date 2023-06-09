LOUISVILLE — Owen County Middle School was well-represented in the KTCCCA Middle School State Championship at Eastern High School on Saturday, May 27.
The state meet, hosted by the Kentucky Track and Cross Country Coaches Association (KTCCCA) featured many of the state’s top young athletes.
Multiple Owen County Middle School track and field athletes competed in the state meet. Alexis Moran, a member of the Owen County Middle School girls’ track and field team, competed in three separate events.
Talon Wilson and Tyler Cammack each competed in two separate events for the Owen County Middle School boys’ track and field team. Cammack set a new school record at the State Meet for the 800m and 1600m, and Wilson set a new school record at the state meet for the long jump.
Results from the state meet for the OCMS track and field athletes follow.
Girls’ 400 Meter Dash: 39th — Alexis Moran, 1:11.83.
Girls’ 800 Meter Run: 19th — Alexis Moran, 2:50.92.
Girls’ 1,600 Meter Run: 17th — Alexis Moran, 5:52.32.
Boys’ 400 Meter Dash: 45th — Talon Wilson, 59.21
Boys’ 800 Meter Run: 27th — Tyler Cammack, 2:19.99.
Boys’ 1,600 Meter Run: 16th — Tyler Cammack, 4:58.27.
